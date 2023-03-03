Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 459,574 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 599.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,574 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,164 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

