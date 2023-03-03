Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $225,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $53,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 797.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 797,766 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,267.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 731,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 678,172 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CAH opened at $74.71 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

