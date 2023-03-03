Horizon Investments LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 384.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PLD opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

