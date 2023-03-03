CI Investments Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $74.71 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile



Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

