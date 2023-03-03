CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,553 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after buying an additional 592,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.