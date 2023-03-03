CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $59.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61.

