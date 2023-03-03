CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $252.18 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

