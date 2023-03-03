Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.67-4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.43 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.67-$4.11 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $21,314,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

