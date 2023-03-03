Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Ceragon Networks worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Ceragon Networks Profile

CRNT opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

