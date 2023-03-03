Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lessened by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,756,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $200,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,419,694 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $143,622,000 after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $33.69 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

