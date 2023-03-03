Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.