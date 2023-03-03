Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $3.67 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUP. StockNews.com downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

