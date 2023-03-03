Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEA)
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.