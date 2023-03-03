Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 202,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

