Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 182 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.