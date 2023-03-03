Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $413.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.07. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $501.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

