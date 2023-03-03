Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,062,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 538,244 shares.The stock last traded at $26.09 and had previously closed at $24.31.

The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 76.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

