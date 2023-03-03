CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

