Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

