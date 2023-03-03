Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.03 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

PDBC opened at $14.43 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

