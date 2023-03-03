CI Investments Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

