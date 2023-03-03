United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,929,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IUSB opened at $44.68 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

