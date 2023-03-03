United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,728 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.