Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $257,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,857,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $141.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

