CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,106,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.22. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

