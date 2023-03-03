Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $72,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 645,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 203,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

