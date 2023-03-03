Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 325 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $139.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.00 and a 1-year high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

