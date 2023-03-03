Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 44.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $138.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.11. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.