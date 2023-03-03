Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

SI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.18.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 57.7 %

SI stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $181.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.43. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

About Silvergate Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. block.one acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $44,582,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 448.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,423,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,224 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.