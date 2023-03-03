AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,988 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 981,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,277,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,408.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 52,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 916,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,527 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760.

Shares of A stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

