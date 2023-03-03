Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.