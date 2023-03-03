The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

