AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 15.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Sunrun stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.