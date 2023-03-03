Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.94.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

