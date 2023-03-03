ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

