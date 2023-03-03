Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $17.52 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

First Solar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.94 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $199.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.