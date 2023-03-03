Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Delek US had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Stock Down 1.5 %

Delek US stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

