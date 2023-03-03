Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

GEF opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif has a 1 year low of $55.57 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 2,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.78 per share, for a total value of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

