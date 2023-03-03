Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nextdoor Stock Down 1.5 %

KIND stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Nextdoor has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextdoor Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

