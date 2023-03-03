Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

UHS stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

