Royal Bank of Canada Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $130.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

