Caxton Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 0.6 %

MMI opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.