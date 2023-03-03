Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

