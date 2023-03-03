Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

