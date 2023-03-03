Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 45,149 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in agilon health by 72.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Stock Up 16.0 %

NYSE AGL opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.12 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $689.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

