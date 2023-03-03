AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Insider Activity

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

