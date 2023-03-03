Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

HBAN opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

