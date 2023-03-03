AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 101,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

