Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 1,114 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $218.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.34 and a 200-day moving average of $221.16. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

