Caxton Associates LP Sells 37,073 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,073 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Seres Therapeutics

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.