Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $267.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

